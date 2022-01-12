Denver FBI looking for information on ‘The Retro Bandit’

Police and the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are asking for any information on “The Retro Bandit.”

DENVER (KDVR) — The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force along with the Edgewater and Denver Police departments is asking for any information on a man who is suspected of multiple bank and commercial robberies.

The man has been dubbed “The Retro Bandit” due to the style of flip-up glasses he wears to the robberies.

The bandit has been seen entering the banks alone and then verbally demands money from the teller before leaving the scene. According to police, a weapon has not been seen in any of the robberies, but the man has threatened to use a weapon in each incident.

The Retro Bandit is described as white, 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build, gray hair and beard, and wears prescription glasses. He has been seen wearing a black knitted hat, black face mask, black gloves and a dark shirt under a dark-colored coat with blue jeans.

Police ask the community to be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into more money.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call 303-629-7171. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.