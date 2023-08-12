DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver FBI said it is working with Wyoming Highway Patrol investigating a deadly hit-and-run on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming.

A woman was walking along Wyoming Highway 789 just south of the Wind River Hotel and Casino between 4:30 and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release.

That’s when Denver FBI said she was killed by a vehicle striking her.

The driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene of the crash, or report it to police.

Now, the Denver FBI is working with the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to investigate the crash.

They are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI to report it, or do so on the website.

No further information was immediately released.