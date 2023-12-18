DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Denver risked his life to save his 2-year-old daughter from getting hit by an oncoming driver.

The family of Alonso Garcia says he pushed his daughter out of the way before he was hit. He was taken to the hospital and died shortly after he was released.

“He loved her very much. He did everything for her. Even sacrificing his own life for her,” said Karla Alanis, Garcia’s sister. “Alonso took his daughter out to get something to eat, and they were on foot. He took her in a stroller. They were walking across the crosswalk when a car came on head-on and hit Alonso.”

‘It’s hard for me to accept he’s gone’

She said in that split second, her brother made a quick decision.

“Decided to throw the stroller to push Liz, his daughter, out the way before getting ran over,” she said.

Alanis told FOX31 she rushed to the scene.

“I was the one who gave my brother CPR. So it’s hard for me to accept he’s gone,” she said.

The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital.

“He had a fractured ankle in four places, a broken elbow, broken ribs, torn ACL and a fracture in his head,” Alanis said.

Alonso Garcia and his baby daughter, Liz (Karla Alanis)

After Garcia was treated and released, police say he was found dead in his home days later.

“After his injuries, he was told to await surgery at home. Surgery was scheduled for two days afterwards, but he didn’t get to make it to the surgery,” Alanis said.

Now his 2-year-old daughter, Liz, wonders when her dad will come home.

“She looks for him in every corner. We try to show her pictures to let her know he is still here, but gone,” Alanis said. “You see every family who is celebrating Christmas and enjoying this time with their families, and we’re missing a part of our own.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.

Police cited the at-fault driver for careless driving resulting in injury and no proof of insurance. The case is under investigation.