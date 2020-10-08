Denver family trying to get dog back from City after he allegedly killed neighbor’s cat

DENVER (KDVR) — A 12-year-old Denver Siberian Husky sits at the animal shelter awaiting its fate after being accused of killing a neighbor’s cat.

In early August, “Zuma” was accused of killing a neighbor’s 7-year-old Tabby cat in the Central Park neighborhood. Soon thereafter, he was picked up by Denver Animal Protection.

Zuma’s owners, Kevin and Valerie Kickham, say it is uncharacteristic of the dog they have had since he was a puppy.

“He’s very much our child,” says Valerie Kickham.

A jury will decide Zuma’s fate.

Among the possible outcomes: Euthanasia or Zuma’s owners forced to move him out of city limits.

The trial is set for Nov. 18.

“I just want him back,” says Kevin Kickham.

An attempt to reach the owner of the 7-year-old Tabby has not yet been successful.