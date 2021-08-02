Denver family still searching for answers 26 years after man’s death

DENVER (KDVR) — A Montbello family is still desperate for answers 26 years after a young man was shot and killed.

Our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers just announced a new $30,000 reward for information that leads to whoever killed Andre Price.

Price was 21 when he was shot outside a home on Yuba Way in Montbello.

His mother, Suzanne Price said her son was funny and silly and liked to joke around. She said the pain of losing her only son never goes away.

“You know what? It tears me up every day, you know, and it don’t get easier. It gets worse. Twenty-six years. A lot of people don’t understand. I cry, I will never see him get married, he will never get to see his granddaughter, his daughter was 3 years old when he was killed. Those are a lot of things he missed out on,” Price said.

Andre was shot and killed outside a home on Yuba Way on June 27, 1995.

“I’d just really love to find out who killed him, 26 years is a long time. What are they scared of?” Price asked.

Detectives say there are a lot of witnesses that know more than what they have told them.

“I don’t know where to go. I don’t know where to turn. But I’m not giving up. I keep searching, I keep asking questions,” said Price.

An anonymous donor has increased the reward to $30,000 to help solve this case.

“They’re still in the community living, still doing crimes and we think this 90-day special reward might motivate somebody to do the right thing, make a call to crime stoppers and make an anonymous report,” said Metro Denver Crime Stoppers President Michael Mills.

“Of the rewards we pay, only about 70% are collected. That means 30% they say, ‘I’m just doing the right thing.’ That’s what we are asking them to do. Do the right thing. Make the call. Be anonymous and solve this case. It’s about time. Let’s get this case solved,” Mills said.

Price’s mother is pleading for someone to come forward with some answers and closure.

“It would mean a lot. I want justice. I want to know why. I can’t understand why,” she said.

If you have any information that could help, call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-STOP. You can remain anonymous.