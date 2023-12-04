DENVER (KDVR) — A single father called on the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help as he fights to find a safe place for him and his children to sleep.

Footage given to FOX31 captures the bed bug bites and pain on Terry Calvin’s daughter after sleeping at the Comfort Inn family shelter over the weekend.

“She got hit really bad, her whole left side was covered in bites and she lifted her cover back and found a couple of them,” Calvin said.

About three months ago, Calvin said he became completely homeless and had to live in tents. So finding bed bugs and roaches in the hotel room, which is meant to help this family in hard times, is putting him in a tough situation.

“I can’t get an apartment of my own because of my evictions, so I came to this program because they provide shelter and help out with housing,” Calvin said.

“I reached out to the front office when I first found out about the bed bugs and they told me talk to the case management,” Calvin said. “When I talked to case management, they told me they had to reach out to my case manager, who wasn’t going to be available probably until the end of the week in order to switch me rooms.”

A Comfort Inn in Denver is now a hotel shelter for families (KDVR)

Denver, Salvation Army respond

Calvin told FOX31 he’s working 12-hour days to try to get himself and his kids out of homelessness. But when he couldn’t get moved to a room on Sunday night, he had to ask his grandmother to help put up money for another motel room.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers brought Calvin’s situation to the city of Denver and The Salvation Army.

Officials with the city of Denver responded: “We work with all of our shelter operations and hotel partners to ensure safe, clean environments. The contract with the hotel owner includes pest control. We are working with our partner to ensure prompt attention to this matter.”

A spokesperson with Salvation Army responded: “Unfortunately beg bugs and other pest issues are a regular occurrence at shelters throughout the city. This is in large part due to high number of individuals that we serve, and the tragedy that many of those entering the shelter system have not had the ability to shower, wash their clothing etc.

“At the Comfort Inn family shelter, The Salvation Army and Comfort Inn staff provide pest control solutions whenever these situations are encountered.

“The site has room heat treatment units that are specially designed to treat bed bug infestations, and provides industrial washing services for those whose rooms have been found to contain bed bugs. For those guests that wish to discard their clothing after the discovery of bed bugs, new clean clothing is provided.

“Pest control specialists are also employed by the hotel for when other various pests are discovered on site.”