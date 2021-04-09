Denver family shares their international adoption story in new children’s book

“Finding Family in a Far-Away Land” is a new children’s book by Denver author Amanda Wall, telling the story of her family’s international adoption.

DENVER (KDVR) – A local author is hoping her family’s story will help families elsewhere tell their stories, too.

Amanda Wall just published a children’s book called “Finding Family in a Far-Away Land.” It tells the story of international adoption through her own family’s experience. They adopted two young siblings, Priya and Ari, from a small village in India. As the Wall family found out, overcoming barriers – from language, to culture, to cuisine – is not always easy for families who come together from different places in the world.

When Wall started reading and researching international adoptions years ago, she realized there wasn’t a whole lot of material out there. That’s part of the reason she wrote the book.

“One thing that we started doing was accepting donations so that I could give books to charities and to adoptive families. And so I’ve had people all over the country ask if I can send them a book. And they started sending me pictures with their kids holding it, and telling me that it helped them share their stories. And that was my hope,” Wall told FOX31.

To donate a book to a charity or adoptive family, or purchase a copy for yourself, they’re available on Wall’s website.