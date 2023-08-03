DENVER (KDVR) — Investigators are still searching for answers after the remains of 19-year-old Emriel Krantz were found on the side of Highway 72 in Gilpin County on June 18, 2021. According to the Gilpin County investigators, her body was found at the bottom of a steep hill, about 20 to 30 feet down from the highway. They believe she had been there about a week.

“As parents, I’m traumatized. I can’t believe someone would just have no respect for human life. She was just a kid,” said her mom Candace Krantz, who is desperate to find out more information about her daughter’s death.

Investigators told FOX31 they started their investigation near 55th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver where Emriel spent a lot of time. They tracked down several leads but each one came up empty-handed.

“Someone knows something, someone or people were definitely a part of what happened and what took place to her,” Krantz said.

The family hopes by speaking out it’s able to breathe new life into her case.

“Getting answers and getting justice, I think it’s fair to her. She’s not here so it’s up to me and her dad to get that for her,” Krantz said.

If you have any information or believe you may have witnessed something related to this incident, you are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.