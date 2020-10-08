Denver family plans backyard haunted house, will take COVID-19 precautions

DENVER (KDVR) — Families across Colorado are altering traditional Halloween plans this year in light of COVID-19. A family in Denver is going forward with its tradition of creating a haunted house scene in their backyard, and opening it up to the public.

“I was more concerned that the City of Denver was going to do something to cancel Halloween,” said John Rodriguez, the owner of the home on Dexter Street.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment released guidelines for trick-or-treating, Halloween gatherings and haunted houses this week. Rodriguez says his display will fall in line with what the city is suggesting.

For the second year, Rodriguez will open up is backyard to trick-or-treaters and Halloween enthusiasts for a homemade haunted house. He says they will limit group size to roughly six people and will enforce social distancing.

“I made it bigger and longer with more turns so there wouldn’t be so much of a logjam in certain aspects of the event in the backyard,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez and his wife, Meghan will also switch up how they hand out candy.

“Put the candy in a Ziploc bag, we’ll prepare it with gloves and hand it out to kids,” said Rodriguez.

He says the display takes roughly two months to perfect and draws crowds from their neighborhood and beyond.

“You’re only a kid once. We can easily take precautions and enjoy this holiday together,” said Rodriguez.