DENVER (KDVR) — As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its fourth week, communities from all over the world are aiming to help.

One Denver family is getting their hands dirty to share the love with Ukrainian people in need.

“As somebody that values freedom and democracy and seeing the horrific things that are happening there, especially as a father of a four-year-old, I really felt like I had to do something,” said Johnathan McFarlane, one of the men behind the effort.

“I said, well, I’m going to go get myself a flag. I went down to the flag store and got a flag,” McFarlane said. “When I was talking to the flag guy, he said he was out, there were no more flags. I thought, well, everybody needs a flag.”

Pallets for Ukraine is a family project started by a grandpa, son, and granddaughter in Denver.

The McFarlane family collects pallets, disassembles them and turns them into Ukrainian flag yard signs. The signs are then sold with 100% of the money raised being donated to several different charities working in Ukraine.

“We’ve got a whole production line here on my driveway. This is a regular manufacturing plant,” said McFarlane. “You have to slow down for the paint to dry. That holds us up a little bit.”

The McFarlane crew can make 6 flags per pallet, and each flag is $25 each so that means every donated pallet is worth $150 of donations. “We got excited and started knocking out flags and now I can’t keep up,” McFarlane said.

“We’ll keep making them as long as this war is happening. I would love for this to end tomorrow and not have to do this anymore, but that’s probably not the case. So, we’re gonna just keep this going as long as we can as long as the Ukrainians need our help,” he said.

Where does the money go?

All the materials they use are donated, so every dime raised goes to help Ukrainian people in need.

There are three organizations they are hoping to support to get help to people who need it most: The International Rescue Committee, Project Dynamo and Airbnb.

So, how can you help?

Buy a sign for $25 Donate pallets Pickup pallets and deliver them, logistically this is the most difficult problem since they don’t have a truck Donate paint Deliver signs Share the website with others