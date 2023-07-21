DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver family is fighting to save their dog just days after surrendering him to the Denver Animal Shelter.

Nicole and Lars Ellingson said they made the difficult choice to surrender their 10-year-old English setter named Watson after he bit their 2-year-old son, who jumped on Watson while he was sleeping.

“When I dropped him off, they did warn that there was a risk he could be euthanized, but that they’d store him for 10 days, and if I was able to find a home within that 10-day window that they would release him to me and let him be rehomed,” Lars said. “Since then, the story has changed.”

Lars told FOX31’s Evan Kruegel he found a home for Watson with the Southwest English Setter Rescue, but when he called to make arrangements with the shelter he was told Watson was scheduled to be euthanized.

“Now we’re dealing with the fact that this one decision we made under what feels like false pretenses, was a death sentence,” Nicole said.

A spokesperson for the city released the following statement on the situation:

Watson was surrendered to the Denver Animal Shelter last week after he severely bit a child in the face. When he was surrendered, it was made clear to the owner that this was a permanent decision. Denver Animal Protection is charged with protecting both the safety of people and animals in our community. Because of the severity of this bite and the history that his owner disclosed to us upon surrender – he has bitten the same child in the face before – we are closely reviewing whether it is safe to release him back into the community. We take this decision very seriously and will act in the best interest of our community. Denver Animal Shelter spokesperson

The city also shared an “Owner Relinquishment: End of Life Request” document signed by the family.

That document says, “I release full legal custody of the animal described above with the request that this animal be humanely euthanized by DAP.”

Friday morning, a small group gathered outside the Denver Animal Shelter protesting the shelter’s decision not to release Watson.

“I would love to be hopeful,” Lars said. “But I think their mind is made up. We hope that can reconsider.”

Watson’s 10-day quarantine ends Sunday, according to the city.

A spokesperson told FOX31 the city is still reviewing information related to the case and a final determination has not yet been made.