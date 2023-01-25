DENVER (KDVR) — Another small band of snow quickly moved across Denver Wednesday morning. Now some Colorado residents are realizing they haven’t seen their grass in weeks.

“This is not normal,” said Marianne Froland.

“We haven’t had a snow melt for a few weeks,” said Peter Rabover.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel says this has been an unusually cold and wet January.

“We’ve seen over 11 inches of snow, only three days without snow depth that’s over an inch on the ground, and then our temperatures are below average. We’re about four degrees below the average monthly,” Lebel said.

Last week Denver had its largest snowstorm in January in 30 years.

“That with the low sun angle, and the cold temperatures, a lot of cloud cover we’ve had, has really been keeping that snow on the ground a lot longer than we typically see,” Lebel said.

According to the National Weather Service, 25 of the last 28 days have had an inch or more of snow cover. That is drawing comparisons to 2007.

“Back in 2007, there were 53 days over the fall and winter season through January that had snow depth of one inch or more on the ground. This year we’ve had 40,” Lebel said.

Some Colorado residents say this is what they expect in other cities, not here.

“I grew up in Michigan, Ann Arbor, and this is what we were accustomed to for four or five months out of the year, and so it’s just interesting to have this kind of weather now in Colorado in January,” said Myla Lyons.

Temperatures are predicted to sink even more later in the week.