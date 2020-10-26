Denver expands shelter options during cold weather

DENVER (KDVR) – The City of Denver and shelter partners have expanded 24-hour overflow emergency shelters for people who need a warm place during the cold weather.

Women and transgender people needing shelter may go the La Alma Recreation Center at 1325 W. 11th Ave. anytime after 6 p.m. Monday night. The shelter will be open until Thursday morning and offers walk-up access for up to 30 people.

The emergency shelter at 1370 Elati St., with access for up to 40 women and transgender people, will remain open throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Guests should go to the Samaritan House at 2301 Lawrence St. They will be transported to the emergency shelter at 1370 Elati Street.

The Lawrence Street Community Center, at 2222 Lawrence Street and the Crossroads Shelter, at 1901 29th Street are both open for men. Transportation to an overflow shelter sites will be provided by the city.