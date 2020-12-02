Denver expands hours for liquor stores and restaurant alcohol delivery

DENVER (KDVR) — In an updated public health order, the Denver Department of Public Health has allowed for expanded hours at liquor stores and alcohol delivery hours at restaurants.

Under the order, liquor stores can stay open and deliver alcohol until midnight. Restaurants can now deliver alcohol until 2 a.m.

Previously, both were ordered to stop at 10 p.m.

According to DDPHE, the change is being made ‘to more closely align with state rules.”

Here are the updated rules for restaurants, bars, breweries and liquor stores in Denver, which remains in Level Red on the State’s COVID-19 dial:

Indoor dining is temporarily closed

Outdoor patio dining remains open for tables from the same household

Last call for outdoor alcohol service is 8 p.m.

Outdoor alcohol consumption ceases at 10 p.m.

Alcohol takeout and curbside service closes by 10 p.m.

Liquor store sales and delivery closes by midnight

Alcohol delivery from restaurants and bars closes by 2 a.m.