DENVER (KDVR) — 2023 had a significant number of eviction filings, something local housing groups are working to combat in 2024.

Almost 13,000 evictions were filed in Denver in 2023, the most since the recession.

But why is this happening? Colorado Housing Connects, a phone line for those needing housing assistance under the Brother’s Redevelopment organization, says there are multiple factors

“Its high prices, high rent, changes in the safety net programs, fewer supports available to help people keep a roof over their heads. Its several things coming at once really making it difficult for the average person trying to make ends meet,” said Patrick Noonan, the Colorado Housing Connects Program Director.

In 2023, there were 12,910 eviction filings. In 2022, there were 8,863. That’s a nearly 45% increase. The only year even close is 2010, post-recession, with a little over 10,000.

These numbers are taking a toll on those who are working to give that needed assistance.

“We saw over 79,000 phone calls and emails coming in from people looking for help,” Noonan said. “I know there’s our team there to support people and meet them with compassion and education and information to help empower them in that situation, but it is tiring and it does drain on our staff trying to keep up with those moments of desperation for a lot of families out there.”

This crisis is something Brother’s Redevelopment wants to combat in 2024. Their goal in this new year is simple: try to combat families getting to that point of eviction in the first place.

“More financial empowerment, making sure that people are making the most of their budget and their financial situation because we know that we can’t keep operating as we have been as a state, as a city, as a community we have to do things differently,” Noonan said.

If you or someone you know needs housing assistance they can connect with Colorado Housing Connects on their website or by calling 844-926-6632.