As COVID mask restrictions ease, Denver venue holds first concert in over a year

DENVER (KDVR) — On Thursday evening, the sound of live music blasted through the Asterisk halls for the first time in more than a year. The venue has been largely shut down and cut off from traditional sources of revenue like weddings, concerts and parties because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday’s concert benefited the Colorado Event Alliance, which formed as a way to help those in Colorado’s events industry during the pandemic. The concert was held with strict protocols in place, including social distancing and mask requirements. It just so happened to come on the same day the CDC announced new guidelines for wearing masks indoors.

“We’re social distanced still so we’re doing it safely and correctly, but it’s a live event, so we’re on our way back,” said Syd Sexton.

Sexton launched the Colorado Event Alliance last year after her catering business was shut down during the pandemic.

“It was just done. There were no live events at all,” Sexton said. “And all of those employees were completely out of work.”

She says many in the industry are excited for the new guidelines, which will likely mean bigger crowds and less distancing in the near future.

“Obviously, we’re going to have to be flexible, with vaccinations, and how we check,” Sexton said. “But it means people are coming back to work. All of these employees, have their jobs back.”