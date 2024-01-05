DENVER (KDVR) — The city of Denver is sweeping encampments and trying to place migrants in shelters, but with every few hundred migrants housed, a few hundred more arrive in the Mile High City.

Since December, more than 140 buses have arrived from Texas.

FOX31’s Vicente Arenas spoke with a city public information officer who estimates that 225 migrants arrive in Denver per day.

As more and more buses come in, the city is running out of places to house them, according to Mayor Mike Johnston.

On Wednesday, crews cleared a camp at Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard in the Jefferson Park neighborhood where hundreds of migrants lived. This is one of many encampment sweeps in the past few months.

Following Wednesday’s encampment sweep, a city public information officer told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas that 277 people were moved directly from the streets to one of three migrant shelters – not including anyone who had previously moved directly into housing.

But even with hundreds housed, there are still hundreds more coming in every day.

“We have just about maxed out all the hotel capacity in the city and county right now,” Johnston said.

Denver is operating 10 migrant shelters housing nearly 4,500 people.

In the past year, the city of Denver has helped over 35,000 migrants, but even after helping thousands throughout the year, hundreds more coming in still need help.

As of now, services are strained, according to the city.