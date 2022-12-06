DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is opening an emergency shelter for “up to 100 migrants who arrived in the city overnight,” according to the Office of Emergency Management.

The city is setting up the shelter at a city-owned recreation center, although they did not identify which one, “due to the security and sensitivity of this evolving situation.”

On Tuesday night, however, Denver Parks and Recreation tweeted that the Central Park Rec Center would be closed until 7 a.m. Thursday “while the city activates the space as an emergency shelter.” The department linked to the OEM’s announcement.

FOX31 has learned that Denver Rescue Mission is working to help. The organization said that on Tuesday, 50 people arrived at the Lawrence Street Shelter in downtown Denver.

No further details were immediately available.

FOX31 is working to learn more from the city, immigration groups, elected officials and law enforcement. Check back for updates.