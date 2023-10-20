DENVER (KDVR) — An electrical business in east Denver is seeing a rise in break-ins.

For more than two decades, owner Gary Stone said his company, Allstar Electrical Services, has never had any issues like this. The company was already hit twice this week: once at a construction site on Tuesday, and again on Friday morning at their lot off 42nd Avenue and Steele Street.

Stone said their lot has been targeted by thieves four times within the last year.

“I came out back and I found two of them. They were just walking the fence line. You can see where they cut the fence, the chain-linked, RTD light rail fence,” Stone said. “They know we’re electrical contractors by what they see in the yard, so they’re usually after tools and copper wire.”

Between break-ins at the lot and while on construction jobs, Stone said these thefts have cost them well over $100,000.

Stone said they had equipment stolen from one of their construction job sites on Monday. (KDVR)

“I think we’re just a victim of today’s society where we’re seeing in northeast Denver here just a rapid increase in this type of activity,” Stone said.

RTD said the fence that separates Stone’s property from the A Line is there to keep people from wandering onto the tracks and that it is rare to see this type of damage to the fence.

“What I’m trying to do is just bring awareness to my fellow neighbors and business partners to let them know this has gotten out of control, and we need to have people be more vigilant as far as what’s going on, not only on their properties but their neighbors’ properties as well,” Stone said.

Stone said they’re installing more cameras and additional lighting, as well as a halo camera system, in hopes of deterring any more criminal activity.

The Denver Police Department is investigating and said no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).