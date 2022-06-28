DENVER (KDVR) — Today is primary day in Colorado, and after several years of added scrutiny election officials are providing a security update.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Denver County Clerk Paul Lopez are speaking about what their offices have done to ensure all eligible votes are counted and our elections remain secure.

Griswold is up for reelection this year, and while she does not have a Democratic primary challenger Republican Tina Peters has accused her of violating election fraud. Peters herself is facing criminal charges related to election tampering in Mesa County where she is the current clerk.

Griswold and Lopez are also expected to discuss voter turnout in this primary, an analysis of which is also underway by the FOX31 Data Desk.

You can watch the news conference live above at 1 p.m. A replay will be available after.