DENVER (KDVR) — Denverites who missed a chance to save hundreds of dollars on a new e-bike will have more opportunities to get in on the benefit.

Denver debuted its e-bike rebate program in April, an initiative funded by a tax that voters approved in 2020. The 0.25% sales tax is estimated to raise up to $40 million a year for projects dedicated to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution.

More than 3,000 residents applied within the first three weeks of the rebate’s announcement — a demand far higher than available rebates in the first round. Now, the city will focus on limited releases through the rest of the year to help more people get access.

How much can you save on an e-bike in Denver?

The rebate program helps Denver residents save big bucks on electric bikes:

$400 for all Denver residents, $1,200 for income-qualified residents

Additional $500 for e-cargo bikes

There are some rules: The incentive cannot exceed the total purchase price, and residents are limited to one e-bike.

As of the end of June, the city said 848 rebates had been redeemed, and 56% of them went to income-qualified residents. The city aims to keep that balance by reserving half of the July rebates for income-qualified applicants.

Denver e-bike rebate application dates

Here’s when you can apply for the rebate in 2022:

Monday, July 11

Monday, Aug. 1

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Monday, Oct. 3

Monday, Nov. 7

Monday, Dec. 5

The city said anyone interested in the rebate should sign up for newsletter alerts from the city’s Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office. People are encouraged to visit a participating bike shop and test ride a few models before putting in an application.