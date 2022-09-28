DENVER (KDVR) — A Mexican restaurant in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood was named in Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants list.

Chef Jose Avila grew up in Mexico City with pozolerias and has brought that concept to his latest establishment near Coors Field. Pozole, a traditional Mexican soup or stew, is offered in a variety of preparations at La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal – loose translation: The Devil’s Soup and Mezcal.

The James Beard nominee offers the traditional Rojo (red) Pozole but also a twist in honor of his native country with a Blanco (white) y Verde (green) version to make the Mexican flag.

According to the restaurant’s website, Avila gets whole dried corn from a purveyor who specializes in importing heirloom grains and beans from Mexico. He and his staff take the time to ground the corn in-house in order to maintain its nutritional quality and flavor.

“You’ll find whole chewy kernels of imported hominy in the five pozoles on offer, each distinctly complex and served in kiddie-pool-size bowls. The food here is hearty and soulful, a blessing for anyone looking to balance their meal with the long, expertly curated list of mezcals and other agave spirits,” the Bon Appetit website says about the winner.

Prior to opening his pozoleria at 2233 Larimer St., Avila ran the X’Tabai Yucateco food truck and El Borrego Negro, a Sunday-only pop-up.