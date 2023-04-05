In the wake of another shooting at Denver East High School, students, teachers and parents are now trying to process two traumatic events. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — On Wednesday, students and staff at Denver East High School will return to class for the first time since spring break.

Some students and parents said they are on edge about heading back to class following another shooting at the school. On March 22, two administrators were shot at the school by a student.

Denver Public School officials said there will be two armed school resources officers at East High through the rest of the year. District leaders have also requested mental health professionals.

DPS now has SROs in more than a dozen high schools, and an officer acting as a middle school and high school liaison in each police district.

Some parents are demanding more transparency on the district’s safety plan in the wake of all the violence and have formed a group called the “Parents Safety Advocacy Group.”

A Facebook event called “East High School – Return to school with the power of love” is asking community members to show their support for students by filling the area around the school and supporting them as they reenter the building for the first time since spring break.

FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza will be at the school this morning as students and parents return.