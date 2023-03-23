PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Austin Lyle, the 17-year-old accused of shooting two administrators at Denver East High School on Wednesday, was found dead in Park County.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. during a daily search of Lyle as part of his safety plan with the district. The administrator searching him found a gun, and in response, Lyle allegedly shot two people, Jerald Mason and Eric Sinclair.

Lyle then left the school in a red Volvo and police spent several hours looking for him, eventually locating his car near Bailey late in the afternoon.

Residents of the area where the car was found were told to shelter in place, and several hours later Lyle’s body was found in a wooded area nearby.

Lyle was a recent transfer to Denver East after being expelled from Overland High School in the Cherry Creek School District.

Police in Denver searched an apartment building at 13th and Elizabeth, about seven blocks from Denver East, in connection with the shooting before the car Lyle was in was discovered in Park County. FOX31’s Rob Low reported that evidence was removed from the apartment building, although it’s unclear what that would have been.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, Mason was released before the end of the day while Sinclair remains in serious condition.