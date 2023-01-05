DENVER (KDVR) — The City and County of Denver’s popular electric bike rebate program is returning, and during this round, the city is offering more than 800 vouchers.

Last year, the Mile High City offered vouchers to qualifying Denver residents for money off their purchase of an e-bike. The program was so popular, the city exhausted three years’ worth of funding in just six months and had to put a pause on the program.

Now, the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency’s rebate program is reopening applications on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Up to 860 rebate vouchers will be open to Denverites.

When the application opens at 11 a.m., those interested can head to the portal and register for their voucher code.

Eligible residents can save $300 off the price of an e-bike and residents who qualify for the income-qualified rebate can save $1,200 off the price of a bike.

“E-bikes are an effective and affordable way for people to move about the city and to meet our city’s ambitious climate action goals,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “This program showed there was a desire in our community for new, sustainable mobility options, and I’m excited to see the e-bike rebate program expand and continue to evolve our residents’ transportation habits.”

How did the 2022 e-bike program fare?

According to the City and County of Denver, 4,734 e-bike rebates were redeemed in 2022, and 2,330 of the rebates went to income-qualified residents.

A survey found that e-bikes have become a new means of transportation for Denverites to move around the city. According to that survey provided by the city:

E-bike users on average rode 26 miles a week with 22 of those miles replacing car trips

Income-qualified residents ride their e-bikes 50% more miles than standard rebate recipients

E-bikes in this program replace, on average, over 100,000 vehicle miles every week

76% of respondents are using their cars less often

96% said the voucher made a difference in their choice to buy an e-bike

Future rebate release dates

If you are interested in an e-bike but aren’t ready to claim a voucher just yet, the city has provided tentative release dates for future rebate rounds:

Tuesday, Jan. 31

Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, May 30

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Those interested in future rounds can sign up for notifications before each tentative date.

Those interested in e-bikes and vouchers are encouraged by the city to visit participating bike shops and test out a few models before applying.