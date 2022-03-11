DENVER (KDVR) — Police have announced a significant drug bust in Denver that turned up more than 200 pounds of drugs, including meth, cocaine, heroin, crack and thousands of fentanyl pills.

Arthur Mills, 59, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Denver Police Department.

“The Denver Police Department will continue to arrest those who prey on those who suffer from addiction,” Chief Paul M. Pazen said in a news release.

The police investigation into Mills led police to search two homes, one in the 3000 block of North Race Street and another in the 12100 block of Amherst Circle in Aurora.

Police said they seized the following:

179 pounds methamphetamines

43 pounds cocaine

7 pounds heroin

7 pounds crack

1.7 pounds of fentanyl tablets – approximately 8,000 to 10,000 pills

20 firearms

Mills was arrested at the Race Street location. The Aurora Police Department assisted in the seizure on Amherst Circle.

Mills has gone before a judge and bond was set. He was in the Denver County jail as of Friday night.