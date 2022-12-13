DENVER (KDVR) — While Colorado drivers might rank as some of the worst in the United States, it turns out that Denver drivers are some of the least aggressive holiday drivers.

GasBuddy recently compiled data from the “drives feature” in its app.

GasBuddy said analyst examined 2.6 million drivers in the top 50 metropolitan areas by population as defined by the United States Census Bureau during Thanksgiving week. The data noted all events of fast acceleration, hard braking, and speeding.

Based on the findings, the most aggressive drivers during the holidays are in Tucson, Arizona and the least aggressive drivers during the holidays are in Portland, Oregon.

Denver drivers are ranked as the 14th least aggressive, according to GasBuddy’s data.

Here is a look at the top 15 least aggressive:

Portland, Oregon Cincinnati, Ohio Seattle, Washington Las Vegas, Nevada Rochester, New York Providence, Rhode Island Minneapolis, Minnesota Cleveland, Ohio Columbus, Ohio Buffalo, New York Baltimore, Maryland Hartford, Connecticut Louisville, Kentucky Denver, Colorado Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Colorado drivers rank as some of worst

According to a new study by QuoteWizard, Colorado drivers are some of the worst in the United States.

During the study, QuoteWizard analysts looked at over 10 million insurance quotes to find out which states have the worst and best drivers. They used four factors to determine overall driving quality:

Crashes

Speeding tickets

DUIs

Citations

Colorado ranks at number 12 for the worst drivers in the country. In 2021, Colorado ranked 23rd for worst drivers.

According to the study, Connecticut has the best drivers in the country and the worst drivers are in Utah.