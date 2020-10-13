Denver dogs have lots to wag about with the most active owners in the country

Cheeky, patiently waiting for his active person to adopt him. He is at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley

DENVER (KDVR) – A survey conducted by Rover found Denver pet guardians to be the most active in the country. That means Denver dogs are more likely to hike (74%), play tug-of-war (87%), go for walks, runs and have adventures in the outdoors with their people.

How Denver Ranked:

Most Active: #1

Most Indulgent: #8

Most Obsessed: #10

Most Sociable: #9

Most Eco-Friendly: #7

Rover’s survey included 5,000 dog owners in ten U.S. cities. The pet care website also found that 97% of pet guardians say they have bonded more closely to their animals during the pandemic.

Many animals are waiting for someone to take them home at area shelters. This is Cheeky, an active and sweet dog, currently at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. To meet Cheeky email info@hsspv.org or call (303) 703-2938. He is also available through the Until They’re Home rescue that provides training for new adopters.



Cheeky, patiently waiting for his active person to adopt him. He is at the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley