Denver dog bites triple after stay-at-home order goes into effect

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Animal Protection says it has seen a spike in reports of dog bites during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency registered 141 bites in March 2020, compared to just 47 during the same month last year. It’s a 200% increase as more pet owners stay home and have closer contact with pets.

The number of bites leveled off in April however, with just 10 bites reported as of April 22, compared to the 21 reported one year ago. Animal Protection says all bites should be reported within 12 hours of the incident by calling 720-913-1311 or submitting an online form.

Pets must are quarantined for 10 days after a bite. After that, each bite case is handled differently depending on the pet, breed, and nature of the incident.