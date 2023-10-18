DENVER (KDVR) — Haden Carr is relieved that Mister, a 3-year-old golden retriever, is feeling better.

“I think he’s on the mend,” Carr said.

It’s been a tough couple of days. Carr believes Mister became ill after their nightly walk near 26th and Lawrence streets Monday night in the River North Art District.

Carr said a few minutes after their walk, Mister started acting erratically.

“By the time he got inside, he started doing a lot of spinning,” Carr said.

Mister was panting heavily and wouldn’t calm down, so Carr took him to a veterinarian hospital.

“It appeared to me that he was having a dog anxiety attack,” Carr said.

After a series of tests, providers told Carr that Mister tested positive for a drug.

“To my shock, and their shock as well, they said he tested positive for methamphetamines,” Carr said.

Mister stayed the night at the animal hospital and Carr went home to investigate, retracing their steps.

“I couldn’t find anything,” he said.

Carr isn’t sure how this could have happened but said it was an eye-opening experience.

“I didn’t see him eat anything in particular, but he clearly got into something that had meth in it and it was very quick, very rapid onset of issues,” Carr said.

According to the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center, recreational drugs are now one of the top 10 pet toxins.

Carr wants other pet owners to be aware, and to contact a veterinarian if their pet exhibits strange behavior.