DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver couple is headed to Israel to offer medical relief for the war-torn country. Starting next week, Dr. Hanah Polotsky and her husband, Dr. Alex Polotsky, will be on the ground, working with an ambulance crew in Jerusalem.

“A lot of physicians wanted to volunteer to (go to) Israel, so we actually signed up on a long list. They have 11,000 volunteers, and luckily, the two of us were selected to go and ride the ambulances,” Hanah Polotsky told FOX31.

They’ll be taking with them medical supplies and donations for some of the freed hostages.

The Polotskys have a close connection to the war: Their 19-year-old daughter is studying in Israel and was there on Oct. 7, when Hamas unleashed a terrorist attack on the country that killed hundreds. More than 200 others were taken captive.

“It was extremely frightening the moment I found out, because I had no clue,” Hanah Polotsky said.

Violence has been in abundance for the Polotskys in recent months. They’re both from the former Soviet Union and have watched closely what’s happening back in Ukraine.

“It’s really helped Putin take away attention from Ukraine,” Hanah Polotsky said.

Hard not to feel helpless through all of it, but like so many in the local Jewish community, they’ve done what they can from a distance: raising money and donating goods. But now, they’ll be hands-on, on the ground, helping where they’re needed.

They’re leaving their day jobs and their family back home in Denver. But their teenage son couldn’t be more proud.

“I’m not nervous about it, but I think it’s just amazing how they’re able to use their skills to volunteer to help right now,” Yoshi Polotsky said.

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity to contribute, and we live only once,” Alex Polotsky said.