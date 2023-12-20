DENVER (KDVR) — The working conditions are cramped, the threat of danger is real, and they’re half a world away from their family, friends and careers in Denver. But there’s nowhere Hanah and Alex Polotsky would rather be.

“And I’m with an amazing crew. We just had a shift from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Just getting general calls. I am on the ICU ambulance,” Hanah Polotsky told FOX31 early Wednesday morning, via FaceTime, from her ambulance just outside Tel Aviv, Israel.

FOX31 first introduced you to the married Denver doctors last week. Both signed up to volunteer with first responders in war-town Israel because they wanted to help out in the best way they knew how. Their mission is to assist with the healthcare worker shortage in that country during the Israel-Hamas war.

“We saw a Russian patient with a failing heart. We saw a woman in labor,” Hanah Polotsky said.

At times as close as 35 miles from Gaza City, she knows there is an ever-present threat of danger. She showed screenshots from an app on her phone that alerts her to nearby rocket fire.

Two red dots in the northern part of the country pinpointed the location of the blasts. But she feels safe.

“A lot of police. People with guns are everywhere. I mean, I’m talking about like, you go to eat and everybody has a rifle,” Hanah Polotsky said.

Hanah and Alex Polotsky are doctors in Denver, but they’re currently volunteering for two weeks on ambulance crews in war-torn Israel. (Photo courtesy Hanah Polotsky)

Everywhere she looks, from the terminal at the airport to the very ambulance she’s riding around in, is covered with pictures of hostages taken captive at the start of the terror attack on Oct. 7 and still held by Hamas. It is a constant reminder of the human toll of the war.

“I mean, the unity, how everybody’s helping, the volunteering. I mean, this country feels different,” she said.

The Polotskys have been on the job for two days now. Their assignment started early Monday morning with a three-hour crash course on how to be a first responder.

Alex Polotsky is currently assigned to a different ambulance than Hanah. But their mission is the same: to get involved. It is a different time zone, and well outside most people’s comfort zone. But a war zone is exactly where the Polotskys feel duty-bound to help out.

“You know what you’re getting yourself into,” Hanah Polotsky said.