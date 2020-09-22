Denver doctor sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for producing child porn

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver doctor was sentenced to 23 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn announced Tuesday. He was also ordered to pay $10,100, which will go toward court assessments and a fund that helps child exploitation victims.

Justin Neisler, 32, pleaded guilty to producing child pornography in January.

Investigators allege Neisler secretly filmed young male patients while they were naked and uploaded child pornography to the social media site Tumblr.

Neisler uploaded the pornographic material between Oct. 15, 2018 and Dec. 13, 2018.

Neisler was arrested in March 2019.

During a search of his Cherry Creek apartment, authorities determined Neisler “had child pornography on his cell phone and on various other electronic media.”

A forensic review by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed Neisler’s devices had about 6,600 still images and 1,725 videos of child pornography that he had obtained from the internet, according to Dunn’s office.

According to Centura Health, Neisler worked at the Family Residency Program at St. Anthony North Family Medicine 84th Clinic in Westminster. Centura said Neisler was terminated when the company learned of his arrest.

Investigators say they found Neisler secretly recorded patients using a Spy Pen Camera and his iPhone.

“Neisler would then watch those videos at home for his own gratification. During the investigation and prosecution, the victims were identified and interviewed to make certain that no other hands-on offenses occurred,” Dunn’s office said in a statement. “The investigation also determined that the videos made by Dr. Neisler were not distributed to others.”

The FBI Denver Division investigated the case.

“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort by the FBI Denver Child Exploitation Task Force put forth in order to ensure this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to harm children again,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Knowing that Mr. Neisler will serve the next 23 years in federal prison, ensures there is one less predator victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable members of our community. Our community is a lot safer as a result of today’s sentencing.”

Neisler will have 10 years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

“This sentence is wholly appropriate in light of the horrific acts committed by the one person besides a parent that a child is told to trust unquestionably,” Dunn said. “Our hope is that the sentence gives his victims and their parents some sense of closure and allows them to move forward with their lives.”

Neisler’s medical license was suspended shortly after his arrest. According to Dunn’s office, it will be forfeited following his sentencing hearing.