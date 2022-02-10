Denver doctor helps fight racial health care inequities through online screening tool

DENVER (KDVR) — A National Jewish Health pulmonologist is being praised for her efforts in co-creating a new online tool to help detect cystic fibrosis.

The recognition comes as Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Cousar took part in a virtual panel on Thursday to explore racial health care inequity causes and how it should be addressed. It was an event hosted by The University of Arizona Global Campus.

“It’s a really, really big problem,” Taylor-Cousar said.

It’s a problem— as seen in the pandemic— that has led to higher death rates among people of color. Due to historic, current, and systematic racism, many minorities do not trust health care providers and find their concerns are dismissed.

“It’s really sad,” said Conner Holmes III, a Denver man who suffers from cystic fibrosis.

Holmes was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a baby, but the diagnosis was delayed due to doubt.

“The reason it took them so long [to diagnose me] is because I’m Black,” he said. “And it’s not suppose to be something that Blacks have.”

It’s a condition thought to primarily impact people of European descent. Holmes has European ancestry.

“For the last 80 years, it’s been couched as a disease that only occurs in white people,” Taylor-Cousar said. “That’s been taught at every level of medical training. We really have to change the narratives.”

To help do that, Taylor-Cousar has created an online screening tool where people can submit symptoms to determine if they should be tested for cystic fibrosis.

“We do need to change the system at every single level,” she said. “But in the meantime, we wanted people to be able to advocate for themselves.”

For Holmes, it’s a step in the right direction after decades of doctors not taking him seriously. Thanks to National Jewish Health, he has finally found the care and respect he deserves. Also, new medication has improved his lung capacity.