Denver doctor, EMT ran to help victim of Ballpark shooting as others took cover

DENVER (KDVR) — The fatal shooting that took place near Coors Field on Wednesday had people running for cover.

One Denver doctor, however, thought the shots were perhaps loud bangs coming from a construction site. She just happened to be dropping off her brother when things took a turn for the worse.

“I thought something was dropped but then a few seconds later, there was a really loud screaming sound and it carried on for 20 seconds or so,” Dr. Ann Hua said.

Hua grabbed some medical supplies and raced toward a man in trouble.

An emergency medical technician who happened to be in the area arrived with her.

“As soon as I got there, we were trying to see if the guy’s OK,” said Hua.

Only then did she realize he had been shot, and that she was in the middle of an active shooter situation.

“For a split second, I did have a thought, ‘this is not a safe situation – an active shooter situation,’ but you see someone on the ground and I think instinctively anyone would go over there and see if you can help,” added Hua.

Little did Hua know the man’s girlfriend had been shot too and was around the corner.

The man was asking about her and himself.

“He’s asking if he’s going to die,” Hua said.

The man survived, partly in thanks to a courageous and calm Hua, who happened to be in the right place at the right time.