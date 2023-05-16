If you or a loved one has experienced sexual assault, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available at 1-800-656-4673 (HOPE) or through an online chat with a trained specialist, through a chatbot and on an app.

DENVER (KDVR) — Ten women have come forward about a local doctor who they say drugged and sexually assaulted them, according to prosecutors.

Stephen Matthews, 35, was arrested for a second time on Monday and was charged with 16 felonies, according to the Denver District Attorney’s Office.

Matthews’ first arrest came in April after a woman accused him of drugging her on a date, which the two arranged through a dating app.

According to an arrest document, the woman learned a friend of her mother’s had a similar experience on a date with Matthews a few years ago. That’s what prompted her to report him to police.

In mid-April, the Denver Police Department put out a call for other potential victims to come forward. Investigators have now heard from another nine women who say Matthews assaulted them, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Matthews now faces the following counts:

three counts of sexual assault – victim helpless (Felony 3)

one count of sexual assault – no consent, drugging (F3)

two counts of sexual assault – overcome will, drugging (F3)

three counts of sexual assault – victim incapable appraising condition, drugging (F3)

seven counts of second-degree assault – drugging (F4)