Denver DMV works to shorten title transaction wait times

DENVER (KDVR) — Denverites buying cars are waiting longer to get new license plates. The Department of Motor Vehicles said it is making progress by reducing a 52-day wait to a 42-day wait. Expired temporary tag enforcement continues despite the delays.

For two days in October, Denver closed its Motor Vehicle Title and Registration branches so employees could roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“During the two-day sprint we were able to address actually more than we thought we would be able to get to,” said Julie Smith, communications director at Denver’s Department of Finance.

In those two days, the city chipped away at the backlog by processing 4,095 title transactions.

Aubrey, a FOX31 photojournalist who lives in Denver, is ready to swap her temp tag for some plates. She is fully aware of that longer wait.

“Not worried at all,” Aubrey said. “I mean there’s been a delay for quite some time.”

Julie Smith knows firsthand what customers like Aubrey are experiencing.

“I recently purchased a car,” Smith said. “I’m watching the days tick by on my temporary tags. We greatly appreciate people having patience with us while we’re trying to address this backlog.”

There’s hope as the city gets more staffers in place to chip away at even more of the backlog.

“Our goal is to be within a 30-day time period by the end of the month,” Smith said. “And then hopefully to be down to 10 days by the end of the year.”

The DMV said it is fully caught up on annual renewals. Those stickers should arrive promptly.

FOX31 checked with the Colorado Department of Revenue and asked if the state is aware of other counties experiencing backlog issues. Denver was the only locality mentioned by the state via email correspondence.

The advice from the DMV is if you don’t have your plates yet and your tags are expired, go to the dealer and ask for another temp tag to hold you over.