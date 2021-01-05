Denver DMV reopens Tuesday for in-person transactions

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Motor Vehicle Title and Registration (DMV) will resume in-person services at all branch locations starting Tuesday.

DMV’s will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Mon., Tues., Thurs., and Fri., and 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wed.

The City of Denver closed all five DMV branches to in-person transactions earlier this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

COVID-19 requirements at Denver DMV’s:

Masks are required

Social distancing will be enforced



To keep lobby areas at a safe capacity, DMV Title and Registration staff will serve customers in the order in which they arrive, except for seniors and people living with disabilities who will receive priority service.

Customers will receive a number when they arrive and will be notified by DMV Title and Registration staff when it is safe to enter the lobby.

Additionally, dealers must utilize a specific dealer window at the Tremont branch location at 2855 Tremont Place, Denver, CO 80205.

The following are examples of transactions that require an in-person visit:

· Assigned VIN Processes

· Suspense Title Transactions

· Tiny Home Title Establishment

· Trust Title Establishment

· Most Title Transfers

DPD officers and Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Right of Way Enforcement agents will not be enforcing expired tags in Denver through Jan. 31, 2021. As a reminder, all drivers are provided a 30-day grace period from the date of expiration of their vehicle registration/tags.

Denver Motor Vehicle provides title and registration services and is only available for Denver residents. Residents of other counties must use the motor vehicle offices located in their home county. Driver license services and emissions testing are offered by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.

Many transactions can be completed online:

Placards

Duplicate Registration

Duplicate Title

RenewalsChange of Address

Release of Liability

New Registrations

Emissions Extensions

Duplicate Registration

Download Forms

Tab Replacement

Plate Replacement

Estimate Fees

Transactions Receipts

Title & Registration History

Emissions Waivers

Check Title Status

Driver license services and emissions testing are offered by the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles.