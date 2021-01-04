Denver deputy hears shots on I-70, police investigating if he was possibly targeted

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Sheriff deputy heard three shots on Interstate 70 while he was driving to work around 12:45 a.m. on Monday.

The Problem Solvers have learned the deputy was in uniform in his personal car driving to the Denver County jail when an aggressive driver came up behind him near the Central Park Boulevard exit.

After hearing the shots, he got off the highway and discovered both of his rear tires were flat. Police have not said if bullet holes were found in the flattened tires.

Officials do not know if the shooting was random or if the deputy may have been targeted because he works in law enforcement.

The officer is on administrative leave following the incident and the Denver Police Department is investigating the shooting.