DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver deputy has been suspended for 14 days after he fired his rifle inside his Commerce City home and the bullet went into his neighbor’s house.

Deputy David Steckman told Commerce City police and an investigator for internal affairs that he was practicing malfunction techniques with his duty rifle on the night of Aug. 21, when he pulled the trigger not realizing the rifle had a loaded magazine and a round in the chamber.

The bullet traveled through his bedroom wall into his neighbor’s kitchen where it “pierced through the wall and, eventually coming to rest in the pergola lattice,” according to a disciplinary letter.

Steckman is a firearms instructor at the sheriff’s department’s shooting range, which led to this comment in the letter, “that he failed to adhere to observe even basic firearm precautions is egregious.”

The disciplinary letter suggests that a woman and her daughter were home when the bullet entered their kitchen, but neither was hit by the round. Steckman’s wife and stepson were inside his home but did not witness what happened.

Steckman reportedly told investigators, “I’m just extremely thankful that no one was

injured. Every day I’m very thankful of that.”

Steckman, who’s been with the department since 1996, admitted he failed to check the rifle chamber before he pulled the trigger.

“The best I can think is, I got enthralled in doing the malfunction as opposed to checking and doing the things I needed to do with the rifle,” he told an internal affairs investigator.

The 27-year veteran deputy received a summons from Commerce City police for illegal discharge of a weapon.

His 14-day suspension will start on Jan. 30.