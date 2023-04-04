DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver sheriff’s deputy was injured at the downtown detention center, according to the Denver Police Department.

At around 10 a.m. Tuesday, DPD said that a person in custody at the detention center allegedly assaulted the deputy in the housing area.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is back in custody and is also being evaluated at a local hospital for possible injuries.

DPD said this is an open investigation, and they were looking into the circumstances around the incident.

FOX31 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more about the deputy and what led to the injuries.