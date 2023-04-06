DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver sheriff’s deputy, who is facing domestic violence charges, has been fired by the department after a seven-month investigation.

Ernest Parker, 42, was dismissed by the Denver Sheriff Department on March 9, according to a termination letter obtained by the Problem Solvers.

The disciplinary letter stated that Parker showed up at his estranged girlfriend’s house on Sept. 7, 2022 even though she had told him he wasn’t invited.

The victim, who had formerly worked as a nurse at the downtown detention center, told investigators she had dated Parker for two years but had a male friend visiting her the night Parker showed up at her house without permission.

At one point, the victim suspected Parker might be hanging outside her home because he had called her phone repeatedly.

When she opened her garage door to see if she could spot his car, he ran inside the home while still in his department issued uniform carrying a loaded weapon.

Parker and the victim then argued and when she tried to get him to leave, the woman said Parker grabbed her by her hair and threw her to the ground and then ran away.

The male visitor took the victim to the hospital where doctors diagnosed with her a broken femur and broken patella.

An Aurora detective called the sheriff’s department the next day when Parker didn’t return his phone call about a warrant for his arrest.

Internal affairs for DSD determined Parker violated multiple policies including not self-reporting that he was under criminal investigation by the Aurora Police Department.

Parker had been a deputy since November 2018 and had no prior disciplinary violations.

He now faces multiple felonies in Arapahoe County for assault, criminal mischief, burglary, violent crime causing serious bodily injury and trespass.