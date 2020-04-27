Denver deputy fired after losing AR-15

DENVER (KDVR) — A deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department has been fired after losing his AR-15 rifle.

Brandon Hudson was terminated last week. He was officially fired for lying to investigators.

The department learned the gun was missing during a firearms audit in October 2018. It may have been gone for more than one year.

Hudson allegedly told investigators he turned the rifle in to someone at the training academy but couldn’t identify that person. He later claimed he left the gun resting against a wall at the training academy.

An investigator asked Hudson, “OK, you left a rifle — an automatic rifle, assault rifle — in a room with no one else there?”

Hudson responded, “That is correct.”

The former deputy claimed it was “absolutely” safe to leave the rifle unattended.

Investigators concluded their investigation in March 2019, so it is unclear why it took more than one year for Hudson to be fired.

READ: Full disciplinary order from Denver Department of Public Safety