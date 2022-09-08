DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver jail deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.

Ernest Parker is accused of second-degree assault related to domestic violence and criminal mischief for damaged property, according to the Denver Sheriff Department. He was arrested by the Aurora Police Department.

Denver Sheriff Deputy Ernest Parker is accused of second-degree assault related to domestic violence and criminal mischief for damaged property, according to the Denver Sheriff Department, who said they were notified of the arrest on Sept. 8, 2022. (Credit: Denver Sheriff Department)

DSD announced Parker’s arrest in a news release on Thursday afternoon. The department said it got notice of the arrest in the morning and put Parker on investigatory leave.

“The Office of the Independent Monitor has been notified and the Public Integrity Division has opened an investigation,” the release stated.

Parker has been with the DSD since 2019 and worked at the Downtown Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.