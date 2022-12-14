ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Denver sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and accused of domestic violence.

Luis Gonzalez-Padilla was arrested Tuesday night after a fight with his wife in Arapahoe County, law enforcement officials said.

Deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1900 block of South Quebec Way, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. They found Gonzalez-Padilla and his wife “were in a verbal argument” and said that “deputies had enough probable cause to take Luis into custody.”

He was booked on counts of third-degree assault and domestic violence. Both counts are misdemeanors, court records show. Gonzalez-Padilla is due in court on Thursday.

The Denver Sheriff Department said Gonzalez-Padilla has been placed on investigatory leave. He has been a sheriff’s deputy since 2021 and is assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

The city’s Public Integrity Division is investigating, according to the Denver Sheriff Department. The Office of the Independent Monitor has also been notified.