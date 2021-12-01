Denver DEA announces bust of major drug ring

Prescriptions drugs collected during the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)s Take Back Day event are placed into plastic bags in White Plains, New York on April 24, 2021. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Drug Enforcement Administration and local Colorado partners are announcing indictments and arrests after a major investigation into a drug network that had international reach.

Over the course of the investigation, the DEA obtained a large amount of Fentanyl from the criminal enterprise that used guns and violence to expand their reach.

Denver Field Division Action Special Agent in Charge David Olesky from the DEA will be joined by Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Executive Director Keith Weis and 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner.

The news conference begins at 2:00 p.m. We will be posting the announcement in its entirety once it becomes available.