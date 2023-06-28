DENVER (KDVR) — What some are calling a growing homeless encampment outside of a Denver shelter and resource center has some residents concerned and the center’s staff taking action to ensure everyone who needs assistance has safe access.

The Denver metro area now has more than 7,000 people living on the streets, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Residents near The Gathering Place, located near High Street and Colfax Avenue, say a makeshift encampment is growing outside of the facility.

“We’re out picking up trash, human feces on a regular basis,” Rachel Schwab said.

FOX31 found loitering in the alley at the back of the building as well.

“There’s drug activity, there are a lot of gunshots,” Lynese Hill said.

Day shelter helps tens of thousands

The Gathering Place is a day shelter that offers support and empowerment to women, transgender and non-binary individuals and children experiencing poverty and homelessness. The organization provided assistance to more than 30,000 people in need in 2021 alone and served more than 111,000 meals.

Last year, the shelter helped more than 4,000 women, transgender and non-binary residents and nearly 1,400 children.

The posted community agreement for The Gathering Place says the property is a drug-free environment, and being on property outside of business hours is not allowed.

“I’ve seen them clean this up before, and they just come right back,” Hill said.

The Gathering Place staff issued the following statement to FOX31:

In recent months, TGP has witnessed an increase in activity on the property and is committed to exploring options that would decrease overnight use of the property. TGP is investing in outdoor facility improvements, in general, to better serve our community. In addition, staff will be connecting with TGP Members to reiterate the Community Agreement guidelines and asking individuals who are not Members to leave the property while also ensuring they have access to resources that they need. The Gathering Place

Neighbors told FOX31 they feel compassion for those who are unhoused and hope a solution can be quickly initiated for the sake of everyone involved.

“Homeless advocates say it’s hard on them mentally to get moved from encampment to encampment, but this was never meant to be an encampment, and the volume of the people just can’t be supported,” Schwab said.

Enhanced security is costly. The day shelter depends on donations, if you would like to help visit their website for information about ways to volunteer or make a donation.