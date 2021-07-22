Denver DA’s husband pleads guilty to attempted arson for leaving Kremmling fires unattended

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A man has pleaded guilty to arson for leaving a dozen slash piles unattended on his property in Kremmling.

According to the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office, Christopher Linsmayer pleaded guilty to:

Class 5 felony attempted arson in the fourth degree , for placing other persons in danger of death or serious bodily injury

, for placing other persons in danger of death or serious bodily injury Misdemeanor attempted arson in the fourth degree, for placing a building or occupied structure in danger of receiving $100 or more in damages

The incidents happened last year between Oct. 25-27. Deputies responded to a fire at the Gorewood Subdivision off County Road 145 and found a dozen unattended slash piles actively burning near the home, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies who responded around 4:20 p.m. found that Linsmayer had left the property earlier that morning. There was a fire ban in place at the time.

Linsmayer faces up to 90 days in the Grand County jail, 80 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation.

According to his plea agreement, he must consent to an injunction banning open fires on his property. His charges will be dismissed if he doesn’t commit any new offenses during the two-year probation, the DA’s office said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 14.

Linsmayer is Denver District Attorney Beth McCann’s husband.