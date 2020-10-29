Denver DA’s husband charged with arson in Kremmling

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Kremmling man is facing 12 misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree arson after leaving a dozen burning slash piles unattended.

Late afternoon on Tuesday, Grand County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a house in the Gorewood Subdivision regarding a possible fire burning near a residence.

Due to weather conditions, Kremmling Fire Department firefighters were unable to get a water truck near burning slash piles or the residence they were surrounding. Multiple firefighters were able to hike in and put the flames out using hand tools, shovels and the snow that was already on the ground. Ultimately, firefighters were able to get the slash piles knocked down temporarily, extinguishing the flames.

When a Grand County sheriff’s deputy came back the next day, however, four of 12 slash piles were still smoldering and smoking from under the ground. Kremmling Fire responded a second time and was able to dig up the soil to further extinguish the slash piles.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the residence belongs to Christopher Linsmayer, husband of Denver District Attorney Beth McCann. And it’s not the first time firefighters and sheriff’s deputies have been to that house after a reported outdoor fire was left unattended.

Local reports from Sky-Hi News claim Linsmayer has repeatedly been accused of violating county ordinances by burning slash piles on private property over the past three years. In 2016, a 10-acre wildfire, known as the Gore Ridge Fire, started on Linsmayer’s property.

This year marks the fourth year in a row Linsmayer has been linked to unattended fires on his property.

At this time, there is no threat to the area with regard to fire spreading, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.