DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office issued a warning Monday morning for residents who may have been called by someone who appeared to be using the office’s phone numbers to scam people out of their money.

According to the DA’s office, impersonators have called Denver and Jefferson County residents claiming to be investigators from the respective DA offices. The callers will insist on meeting in person so the call recipient can provide money for an outstanding warrant.

Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up and independently find the office’s phone number — don’t call back whoever just called, as it might re-route you back to the scammer, but instead verify you’re calling a legitimate government agency.

According to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center annual report, government impersonation in the U.S. accounted for over $240.5 million lost from approximately 11,554 victims in 2022. Although the number of victims has fallen since 2020, according to the FBI’s internet crimes report, the amount stolen from victims has risen from $109.9 million in 2020, meaning victims are on average losing more money.

According to the FBI’s state breakdown of the Internet Crime Complaint Center data, 278 Coloradans were victims of government impersonations in 2022, reporting that government impersonation victims lost a total of $3.497 million that same year.

Scammers have attempted to impersonate many local agencies, including sheriff’s offices, district attorney’s offices and even the FBI Denver. In July, the agency warned individuals of calls appearing to have the FBI Colorado Springs’ main phone number.

The FBI warns consumers to never share personal identifying information with a caller who is not verified or with whom you have not initiated the contact. Any government agency will be able to verify the legitimacy of a phone call.

If you’re a victim of these scams, you can report the crime to the FBI at ic3.gov.